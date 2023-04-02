 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WrestleMania 39 Night Two Main Event open thread

By Sean Rueter
The latest WWE showcase event, night one of WrestleMania 39, takes place tonight (Sun., April 2, 2023) from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on pay-per-view (PPV) and the Peacock streaming service.

The usual open thread was approaching the number of comments where we’ve seen degraded performance before. So, to ensure a smooth experience for users on all devices and platforms, we’ve opened this second thread for the highly anticipated main event, and closed comments on the first one.

Reminder: Links to illegal streams are not allowed in this thread. Offenders will be banned without warning. There is a zero tolerance policy in effect. If you feel you have been banned in error, feel free to reach out to management via email.

Quick results:

