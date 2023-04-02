WrestleMania 39 results: Bianca Belair overpowers Asuka to retain

The knock on the Raw Women’s title feud for WrestleMania 39 was that the build didn’t give champion Bianca Belair or challenger Asuka much to work with.

It didn’t stop the match from having a big fight feel, thanks in large part to the wrestlers’ entrances at SoFi Stadium on Sun., April 2...

...especially The EST coming out with the Divas of Compton, a leadership program for young women in the Los Angeles area.

There wasn’t much of a feeling out process for this one, with Asuka throwing a little bit of everything at the champ while Belair tried to quickly end things with a power move. Both strategies were on display during an exchange on the floor, where Bianca countered as Asuka Lock attempt into a thunderous powerbomb.

It was a pattern that continued in the ring as Asuka & Belair went all out to live up to the standard set by Charlotte Flair & Rhea Ripley in Saturday night’s SmackDown Women’s title classic. It had the crowd in Los Angeles’ attention, as every nearfall got “oohs” and “ahhs” and dueling “Let’s Go Asuka” and “E-S-T” chants could be heard.

No one was in their seats when Bianca dodged Asuka’s mist, barely survived an arm bar...

...and somehow pulled off an amazing spot, squatting the Empress of Tomorrow from her the mat for a match-ending K.O.D.

Who needs a great build when you can add another BANGER to the ‘Mania history books?

