WrestleMania 39 results: Injured Ronda Rousey moves closer to a WWE Women’s Tag title shot

WrestleMania 39’s Women’s Showcase Match didn’t have quite the array of talent the Men’s version did. But it did have Ronda Rousey, and a sense its winner was likely to get a shot at WWE Women’s Tag Team champions Becky Lynch & Lita in the not-too-distant future.

There was some question of how much Rousey would get in the match at all. She’s recovering from a fractured elbow, and figured to lean on her partner Shayna Baszler to get through Sun., April 2’s match and move on to a title shot she reportedly asked for.

Ronda mostly stayed out of the fray, which is smart seeing as we were treated to a run of dives to the outside... or in the case of Raquel Gonzalez & Liv Morgan, a throw to the outside.

Which team will win the Women's #WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match tonight? pic.twitter.com/LnAci2pZAN — WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2023

It was a pretty fun match, but it was all a set-up for the one thing Rousey did do. While her partner was dealing with some kind of footwear malfunction, Ronda tagged in, soaked in some boos, and got a quick tapout from Shotzi with an armbar.

Whenever that arm heals up, the champs could be in trouble.

Get complete WrestleMania 39 results and coverage of all the matches on night two right here.