Banger.

After banger.

After banger.

You won’t be surprised to learn that Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and GUNTHER delivered yet another banger at tonight’s (Sun., April 2, 2023) WrestleMania 39 event at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California with the Intercontinental championship on the line.

You also won’t be surprised to learn that all three men had their chests chopped, and slapped, and hit no less than 457 times throughout the match. GUNTHER, known for dishing chops out, ate a shocking amount, his chest turning a deep red. McIntyre looked like he was putting some stank on every chop.

Holy Sugar Honey Iced Tea!

It became clear midway through the match that the fans in the arena badly wanted Sheamus to win the match and realize his dream of becoming an ultimate grand slam champion. The noise in the stadium for every near fall was something special.

But he came up short once more.

After doing so much of the work, seemingly getting McIntyre to the brink of defeat, GUNTHER made his way back into the picture and powerbombed Sheamus ON TOP of McIntyre’s neck before delivering one more to McIntyre himself to get the pinfall and the victory.

And still.

What a match.

