Shane McMahon returns at WrestleMania 39, gets injured during surprise match

You can’t have a WrestleMania without a McMahon making an appearance, I suppose.

Sure enough, while The Miz and Snoop Dogg were doing their hosting thing and announcing the attendance for tonight’s (Sun., April 2, 2023) WrestleMania 39 event at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, an argument between the two broke out. Miz was upset about Snoop booking him against Pat McAfee at the last minute last night.

Snoop initially apologized before revealing he actually had yet another big surprise.

“Here comes the money!”

Indeed, none other than Shane McMahon’s music hit the loud speakers:

Snoop booked another match, and it was going just fine until Shane jumped in the air and Miz went under him while running the ropes and he came down wrong. It appeared he may have blown his knee out, as he couldn’t get back to his feet.

Snoop, who was still out there, called an all timer of an audible, getting back in the ring to allow medical personnel to attend to McMahon. He punched The Miz, then did a people’s elbow before pinning him to end the segment with the fans cheering.

That sure was something.

Get complete WrestleMania 39 results and full coverage of night two of the event right here.