If you’re anything like me, you had a morbid curiosity surrounding the Brock Lesnar vs. Omos match scheduled for tonight’s (Sun., April 2, 2023) WrestleMania 39 event at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. How would they put the match together, considering the participants involved? Would Lesnar actually manage to get the big fella up for an F-5? Would he maybe even lose to him at the biggest show of the year?

We didn’t have to wait long to find out, as the two opened the action on the second night.

Right away, they established just how much bigger Omos is, which is insane because Lesnar is a genuine mammoth of a man. Somehow, they managed to make it a David vs. Goliath scenario with Brock, impossibly enough, in the role of David.

After getting lit up early on, Lesnar finally got Omos’ back and delivered a German suplex. Then another. One more. But his back was feeling the pain of it.

Naturally, then, it gave out when he tried to hit the F-5.

But if at first you don’t succeed...

Indeed, Lesnar went right back to it and actually managed to hit the F-5 on the 7’3’’ giant. Just one was all it took to get the pin.

