As has become the standard, WWE will hold a post-show press conference following tonight’s (Sun., April 2, 2023) WrestleMania 39 Premium Live Event at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Chief Content Officer Triple H and “a collection of Superstars” will answer questions and break down night two of this year’s edition of the Showcase of the Immortals.

The event saw a shock ending with Roman Reigns retaining the WWE Universal championship after an epic showdown with Cody Rhodes. Elsewhere on the card, Bianca Belair retained the Raw women’s championship with a strong win over Asuka, GUNTHER kept his Intercontinental title in an absolute slugfest with Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, Edge took Finn Balor to hell and defeated The Demon, Shane McMahon returned and suffered an injury, and much more.

See who gets to talk about what in the stream above, and get complete WrestleMania 39 night two coverage right here.