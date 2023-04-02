Triple H plays coy on Bad Bunny wrestling at Backlash

Rey Mysterio taught his son Dominik a lesson on night one of WrestleMania 39 last night (Sat., April 1, 2023) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, delivering on his promise at the Hall of Fame to take care of business come match time. He was able to win said match at least in part thanks to an assist from Bad Bunny, who was making a special guest appearance on the Spanish announce desk.

The LWO also helped Mysterio fend off The Judgment Day during the match but it was Bunny’s participation that got folks looking ahead. After all, he’s already scheduled to host the next WWE Premium Live Event on the schedule, Backlash, on May 6 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Perhaps he’ll be enticed to wrestle on the show?

During the post-event press conference last night, Triple H was asked about as much and played coy:

WWE Chief Content Officer @TripleH expresses his appreciation for the work put in and performances from @LoganPaul, @PatMcAfeeShow & @sanbenito at #WrestleMania.



And what's this about a very intriguing offer for Bad Bunny at #WWEBacklash? pic.twitter.com/ZMPq53dOz4 — WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2023

“I will say this about Bad Bunny: Puerto Rico is coming. If he wants to be in that ring, he’s just gotta… he has my number, we talk. If he wants to be in that ring, he’ll hit me up and I’m sure we’ll make it happen. But he’ll be there one way or another, he’s hosting it. It’s going to be a blast.”

Bunny was shown hanging and laughing it up with Rey before WrestleMania, and they’ve got an easy tie in with Bunny’s prior relationship with Damian Priest. If there’s one thing we’ve learned from Triple H’s creative, it’s that they’ll pay attention to these details.

And they usually end up going exactly where it seems they will.

Tick tock.