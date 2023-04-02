Just days ago, in an interview promoting his WrestleMania 39 match against Seth Rollins, Logan Paul revealed his contract with WWE is up following the show but the company would be “silly” not to re-sign him. He sounded incredibly confident the two sides would come to terms on a new agreement.

Well, that match is now in the rearview mirror and, like he’s done every other time he’s laced up the boots, Paul absolutely killed it at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Rollins won the match but left impressed enough to echo Paul’s prior words:

Kayla Braxton catches up with @WWERollins after his #WrestleMania match with @LoganPaul and Seth has some surprisingly kind words for his opponent. #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/rTiX5lC8yl — WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2023

“I’m gonna be honest with you: kid proved something to me out there with me tonight. … I don’t always agree with everything that he does but he’s got something. He’s got something, he took it to me out there tonight, surprised on more than one occasion, and he’s got a hell of a right hand. I know he’s been talking about his contract being up with WWE. He said they would be stupid if they didn’t re-sign him. It pains me to say but I might agree a little bit. … I’m never gonna like the guy, we’re never going to go hang out at Dave & Busters or anything like that, but he can go. He can go.”

Paul did say he was going to Dave & Busters following last night’s event. He also revealed during a post-match interview that he got a text from Triple H himself saying “that was fucking awesome.”

Awesome enough to earn him a new contract?

Stay tuned.