We knew Vince McMahon would be at WrestleMania 39 this weekend in Southern California, but there wasn’t much confirmation about what the WWE Chairman would be doing. He was spotted at the Hall of Fame Ceremony on Friday night (Mar. 31), and his new look was the talk of wrestle web the following day.

But what was McMahon doing when the big show kicked off at SoFi Stadium on Saturday?

According to PWInsider, he was working out of an office that was set-up near gorilla position (where talent enter & exit to the stage, and producers & other key figures are stationed to watch, guide & critique the show as it happens). The report says that while Triple H was definitely “the point person in charge”, Vince “was there in a supervisory role.” Their sources told them McMahon could be heard on production headsets before the show, providing feedback and asking questions.

Dave Meltzer confirmed the report on Wrestling Observer Radio. He reiterated that McMahon wasn’t running the show the way he would have been prior to being forced into retirement by a sexual misconduct/hush money scandal last summer, he’s “very much involved now.”

WWE maintains that McMahon is focused on big picture moves like the possible sale of the company and/or its next media rights deals, but they’re not quite as adamant about that stance as they were after Vince’s return in January. Shortly after CEO Nick Khan said Vince is the “only one person who actually runs the WWE” in an interview last week, an SEC filing revealed McMahon was once again an official company employee.

Triple H has earned a great deal of praise for his performance as head of creative & talent relations since taking over last year, and it seems unlikely WWE would want to risk upsetting fans, talent or investors by removing him from the position. But — barring a landscape-changing move like a sale — will Vince’s “supervisory role” continue to grow moving forward?

Stay tuned. There will probably be multiple reports per week on what he’s doing backstage you can use to form your opinion.