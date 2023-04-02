KSI vs. Bobby Lashley? Why not!

Logan Paul is a salesman, with hugely popular friends and business partners. That made him a perfect match with WWE, who were just fine with Paul using a mascot designed to bring awareness to his Prime energy drink brand during his match with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39 last night (Sat., April 1, 2023) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The fact that it was KSI, Paul’s partner and a social media star in his own right, in the suit was a bonus. He even took a frog splash through a table!

After, he was interviewed by Cathy Kelley who inevitably asked if he would be interested in doing like Paul and actually getting in the ring for a match himself. And if so, against who?

“I mean, you never know. If I was to choose an opponent, oh my gosh, I don’t even know who I’d want to... Bobby Lashley. ... Put me in with the beast! Why not? He’s literally like triple me, it’s crazy. I did see (him win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal). So, you know what, I’m up for the challenge. YOLO!”

Lashley, who won the Andre the Giant Battle Royal on Friday Night SmackDown this past week, has been itching to find a way on the card at WrestleMania since his original plans were cancelled. He’s down to do this one tonight:

Not really what I had in mind for #WrestleMania but if no one else wants to step up… https://t.co/1ssWC3EtbT — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) April 2, 2023

Why not!