The Rock teases a confrontation with Roman Reigns

The first night of WrestleMania 39 is in the books, with a hugely successful show last night (Sat., April 1, 2023) from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Every match delivered the goods. Night two has multiple matches that should do the same, including the big one: Roman Reigns defending the WWE Universal championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event.

Speaking of, none other than The Rock released a late night video shouting out everyone involved for the whole weekend but we’re most interested in what he had to say when he got around to Reigns vs. Rhodes:

Sending electric energy, love, gratitude and support to our WWE Universe, Team WWE and my fellow women and men @WWE & @WWENXT Superstars whom I will always have your backs. Make history this weekend, move the crowd and have fun.

~ People’s Champ #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/J88VExgwy7 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 2, 2023

“I gotta tell you, I’m so excited for not only all the matches but especially the main event with my cousin, Roman Reigns, the Universal champion. To my family … the entire Bloodline, Jey, Jimmy, Solo, we’re so proud of you guys. Kick ass, electrify SoFi Stadium, do what you do. It is in our blood. And, who knows, maybe, just maybe, down the road, I’ll see you in person. I’ll just leave it at that.”

There have long been rumors of WWE wanting to put together a match pitting Reigns, the crown jewel of the roster for years, against The Rock, one of the biggest stars in the history of the company. It didn’t happen this year, but maybe down the road?

Perhaps in a City of Brotherly Love?

“If ya smellllll… ah, I gotta save it. I gotta save it. I’ll save it for down the road.”

We’ll be waiting.