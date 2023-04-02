WrestleMania 39 highlights: Night one

Night one of WrestleMania 39 was a doozy, as every performer on the show brought their best to SoFi Stadium last night (Sat., April 1, 2023) in Inglewood, California. Every match on the card delivered, there were multiple big surprises, and the show ended with an emotional tag team title win for two stars hotter than the sun.

It was fun.

Watch the highlights to see what I’m talking about: