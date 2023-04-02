WrestleMania 39 highlights: Night one

Night one of WrestleMania 39 was a doozy, as every performer on the show brought their best to SoFi Stadium last night (Sat., April 1, 2023) in Inglewood, California. Every match on the card delivered, there were multiple big surprises, and the show ended with an emotional tag team title win for two stars hotter than the sun.
It was fun.
Watch the highlights to see what I’m talking about:
- The Miz and Snoop Dogg get WrestleMania started
- Make-A-Wish kids join John Cena for his entrance
- Austin Theory vs. John Cena - United States championship match
- Fatal 4-Way WrestleMania Showcase match
- Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Logan Paul
- Becky Lynch & Trish Stratus & Lita vs. Damage CTRL
- Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio
- Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley — SmackDown women’s championship
- Pat McAfee vs. The Miz
- The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn — Unified tag team championship
- Snoop Dogg is hyped to co-host WrestleMania
- Austin Theory: “I did it”
- Becky G mulling WWE in-ring career?
- What Triple H texted Logan Paul after epic match
- KSI wants to face Bobby Lashley
- Rey Mysterio: The mission isn’t complete
- LIL UZI VERT vs. Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 40?
