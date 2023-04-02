 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WrestleMania 39 results: What was ‘Match of the Night’ on night one?

By Geno Mrosko
WWE has put a bow tie around the first night of its WrestleMania 39 pay-per-view (PPV) from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, as the promotion wrapped up the show tonight (Sat., April 1, 2023) with Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn finally taking down The Usos to win the unified tag team titles.

Was it the best match on the card?

Elsewhere, Rhea Ripley won the SmackDown women’s championship from Charlotte Flair in an instant classic, Austin Theory opened the show by defeating the legendary John Cena, KSI made a special appearance but couldn’t help Logan Paul beat Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio taught his son Dominik some respect, and so much more.

For complete results and the live blog from the show click here, but in the meantime, vote in our poll below on what you felt deserves “Match of the Night” honors. Be sure to discuss your choice in the comments section as well!

Poll

What was ‘Match of the Night’ at night one of WrestleMania 39?

view results
  • 0%
    Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn def. The Usos
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Pat McAfee def. The Miz
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Rhea Ripley def. Charlotte Flair
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Rey Mysterio def. Dominik Mysterio
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Becky Lynch & Lita & Trish Stratus def. Damage CTRL
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Seth Rollins def. Logan Paul
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Street Profits def. Viking Raiders & Ricochet & Braun Strowman & Alpha Academy
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Austin Theory def. John Cena
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

