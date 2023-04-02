As has become the standard, WWE will hold a post-show press conference following tonight’s (Sat., April 1, 2023) WrestleMania 39 Premium Live Event at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Chief Content Officer Triple H and “a collection of Superstars” will answer questions and break down night one of this year’s edition of the Showcase of the Immortals.

The event ended with two great matches — sorry Pat Mac, we’re not talking about yours. No, we mean Rhea Ripley winning a SmackDown Women’s title war with Charlotte Flair, and Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens completing their journey from the indies to the main event by ending The Usos record-setting tag title run... and possibly signaling the beginning of the end for The Bloodline. The night also featured Rey Mysterio getting an assist from Bad Bunny to humble his son Dominik, a triumphant return to the ring for Trish Stratus alongside WWE Women’s Tag champs Becky Lynch & Lita, and much more.

See who gets to talk about what in the stream above, and get complete WrestleMania 39 Night One coverage right here.