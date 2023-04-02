For the first time since the very first WrestleMania all the way back in 1985, WWE closed out its biggest show of the year with a tag team match.

Indeed, The Usos defending the unified tag team titles against Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn closed out night one of WrestleMania 39 tonight (Sat., April 1, 2023) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It was the culmination of a story they’ve been telling for many months, with Owens & Zayn remembering the love they have for each other and coming together to take down The Bloodline, who have so viciously ruled over WWE for so long.

The crowd needed a bit of time to get into it, but they got them there.

A back and forth early on gave way to The Usos absolutely putting the boots to Zayn. Then, Owens got “slam dunked” through the announce table, as Michael Cole put it. When they hit the 1D on Sami right after, it felt like it was over.

And then Zayn kicked out.

“Nobody has ever kicked out of the 1D!”

Jey proceeded to do the thing The Bloodline does — he made it uncomfortable by brutalizing Zayn and screaming in his face. Then he used Sami’s own finisher against him, putting a Helluva Kick on him.

“You shoulda never left The Bloodline, bruh,” Jey told him.

Sami suplexed him and Owens was back on the apron for another hot tag. A Pop up powerbomb. Then another.

Then the Helluva Kick!

A Stunner!

1!

2!

Jey kicked out!

Both teams stood up slow and squared off. The fans gave them an ovation.

“Let’s end this,” Owens shouted as they converged, throwing big blows at each other. The Usos got the better of them, superkicks galore, and set up for a double frog splash. It landed on Owens.

1.

2.

KO KICKED OUT!

They superkicked Owens and set him up for “the big one.” But they never got the chance. Zayn came back just in time to drag Jimmy out. Owens reversed Jey into a big slam. The hot tag to Sami came in.

Jey was set up perfectly in the corner.

The Helluva Kick followed.

Jey slid down Sami’s body.

He picked him up and delivered another.

Jimmy tried to run in to help but he ate a Stunner from Owens.

One more Helluva Kick for good measure.

1!

2!

3!

New tag team champions!

What a match.

What a night.

Get complete WrestleMania 39 results and coverage of the entire night one card right here.