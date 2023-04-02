WrestleMania 39 goes live on pay-per-view (PPV) and the Peacock streaming service tonight (Sun., April 2, 2023) at 8 pm ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, but the promotion is also offering a free live stream of its Kickoff show starting at 6:00 pm ET.

There are currently no matches announced for the Kickoff and recent trends seem to indicate that will be the case for this year as well. Things could change, of course, but there’s currently no reason to think they will.

There will be previews of all the matches on the PPV portion, analysis, breaking news, and more. The pre-show panel of analysts will break down all the action before the PPV goes live.

The show starts at 6:00 pm ET, so remember to come back and join us here for the live stream you see above!

Don’t forget to check out complete results and live match coverage of WrestleMania 39 night two by clicking here.