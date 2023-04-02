WrestleMania 39 start time, match card: Night two

WWE will return to pay-per-view (PPV) and Peacock later on this evening (Sun., April 2, 2023) with night two of its WrestleMania 39 event from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Because it’s a two night event, we will get to avoid an early start time stretching deep into the night. Indeed, night two of the event kicks off at 7 pm ET with the free Kickoff show, which runs for one hour on YouTube, WWE.com, and various other social media outlets. That leads right on into the PPV at 8 pm ET, which you can stream from a number of devices if you have a subscription to Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else. You can play in a $25,000 free pool at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Here’s the card for night two:
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
- Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka
- Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus
- Hell in a Cell: Edge vs. Finn Balor
- Brock Lesnar vs. Omos
- Fatal 4-Way: Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. Shotzi & Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville
Enjoy the show!
Loading comments...