WrestleMania 39 predictions: Night two

WrestleMania 39 is taking place this weekend with two separate nights of action, on Sat. Apr. 1 and Sun. Apr. 2, 2023. The show will air live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It begins at 7:00 pm ET with the Kickoff show leading right on into the main course at 8 pm ET on Peacock in the U.S., WWE Network everywhere else, or your local cable pay-per-view provider.

Luckily for you Cagesiders, our staff of learned wrestling blowhards is here to help figure out just how the event is going to play out with predictions for each match on the card.

Let’s get to it.

WrestleMania 39 predictions

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Geno Mrosko: Like the great Jim Ross once said, “Folks, it don’t get no bigger than this.” Reigns has been champion for what feels like forever, and a part of me doesn’t want him to lose. His work during this run has been incredible. But they brought Cody back as a big star and have treated him like one, he’s been selling merchandise like one, and this is where he gets to finish his story. Pick: Cody Rhodes

Sean Rueter: He had me until his Tupac moment... In all seriousness, neither outcome would surprise me. And like a few of my fellow prognosticators here, part of me wants Roman’s reign to continue (and I think it works, too, especially if he becomes more paranoid after The Usos lose their belts, ending up isolated when Rikishi’s boys all turn their backs after he accuses them of treachery one too many times, and that’s how Cody, or Jey, or Sami finally ends him). But damnit, sometimes we just want to see the good guy win. To paraphrase our greatest wrestler-turned-actor, give us what we want. Pick: Cody Rhodes

Kyle Decker: Roman has been champion so long, it almost feels like no one deserves the rub they’d get by beating him. But Cody is certainly the closest at this time. It’s a good story and would feel like a worthy enough end of Roman’s reign. Pick: Cody Rhodes

Claire Elizabeth: I’ve said it before and I mean it, they’ve built this story well enough, the characters involved are developed enough, and most importantly, they’ve built up enough goodwill that I know I’d be able to get through the disappointment of Cody losing if that’s the way they go (and hell part of me wants to see Roman beat Hogan’s record, because if not him, who?), but Rhodes winning and dropping to his knees in tears thinking of his dad while all of his friends and allies slide into the ring to celebrate is still absolutely 100% the right choice. Cody has matured and developed and there is zero doubt in my mind that he is The Guy. PS let him bleed a lil just for me? Pick: Cody Rhodes

Cain A. Knight: This is all going way too easy for undefeated Cody Rhodes. He won the Royal Rumble, pinned Solo Sikoa, and has never once been laid out in 2023. That’s all to set up his loss in the most important match of his career. I don’t think Triple H is going to book the ex-AEW guy to win in the main event of WrestleMania against WWE’s biggest star. Pick: Roman Reigns

Marcus Benjamin: Well, well, well. We’re finally here. While Cain makes a very good point, I’m with everyone else here: Tupac Cody wins. I mean, they built this entire thing from the ground up, seamlessly incorporated other facets into the story, and looks like the beginning of the end for the Bloodline. If the Usos lose, then that makes this an even more obvious move. Cody winning cements his status as the babyface in WWE, which he already is without that championship. What happens after this? Who knows. But Cody winning is the right move and a clear chance for a WrestleMania moment that WWE loves so much. Pick: Cody Rhodes

Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

Geno Mrosko: Considering the talent here, it really sucks that the build for this match was so impossibly bad. The story, which really wasn’t one, didn’t make me think they would even bother ending a long reign for. Pick: Bianca Belair

Sean Rueter: When she earned this spot, I figured Asuka would be used as an impressive-sounding addition to The EST’s resume. Nothing that’s happened since has changed my mind. Pick: Bianca Belair

Kyle Decker: They haven’t done nearly enough in this program to make it worth a title change. It’s a shame that they pretty much ignored this title feud. Pick: Bianca Belair

Claire Elizabeth: Two words, baby: MURDER CLOWN. Also does anybody know where I’d go to learn how to spit the mist myself? Pick: Asuka

Cain A. Knight: WWE creative barely put any effort into this story, which is too bad since the in-ring work should be great. The end of Belair’s reign deserves a better story than Asuka playing keep away with the belt and silly mind games with mist. Pick: Bianca Belair.

Marcus Benjamin: Bianca wins this one if only for the sheer lack of meh this story elicits. How can we invest in a title change without even investing in the story itself? Pick: Bianca Belair

Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Geno Mrosko: When they made it a triple threat, and GUNTHER got upset about being able to lose his title even without being pinned, I started having doubts about his holding the title much longer. Maybe they branch off and have McIntyre and Sheamus keep feuding over the Intercontinental title while GUNTHER moves on to bigger things? I don’t want him to lose but I do want Sheamus to see his dream come true. Pick: Sheamus

Sean Rueter: Sorry bros who have bangers. This belts stays with Imperium until HTM’s record falls and Der Ring General gets Brock Lesnar. Pick: Gunther

Kyle Decker: The nature of the triple threat usually leads to the champion retaining. Even if it didn’t, I think GUNTHER has more time left in a title run that’s could be historically dominant for this title. Pick: GUNTHER

Claire Elizabeth: Triple threat math plus the fact that Honky Tonk Man’s record has stood far too long means the Ring General picks this one up, I reckon. Pick: GUNTHER

Cain A. Knight: I’m pretty sure that Triple H wants GUNTHER to hold this belt for a ridiculously long amount of time. Pick: GUNTHER

Marcus Benjamin: Let’s get it. I don’t imagine GUNTHER drops the belt here but these two offer his toughest challenge yet. Less concerned with the winner and just excited at the prospect of these bros putting on a banger. Pick: GUNTHER

Hell in a Cell: Edge vs. Finn Balor

Geno Mrosko: Oh man, this should be a fun one, for a number of reasons. I’m almost looking forward to their entrances as much as the match itself. If this is the true blow off, you gotta give it to the babyface. Then again, the Demon has only ever lost to Roman Reigns. I guess as long as the rope doesn’t break, he’ll be good. Pick: Finn Balor

Sean Rueter: The Judgement Day should be moving even farther up the card post-’Mania, and Edge isn’t lobbying for wins while pondering returning to retirement. Pick: Finn Bálor

Kyle Decker: Edge is the righteous heel and deserves to win after what Bálor and the Judgment Day did to Beth Phoenix. But I could also see Edge really wanting to put over Finn. The tie breaker goes to how much they protect the Demon character. Pick: Finn Bálor

Claire Elizabeth: Edge has always been very clear that his twilight days would be built around him putting younger guys over after solid back-and-forths, and now it’s Finn’s turn. Just a shame the body paint’s gone from a cool cosplay gimmick to being Important Character Traits. Pick: Finn Balor

Cain A. Knight: The Demon needs to redeem himself after that very dumb and never explained rope break bullshit that happened against Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules 2021. Pick: Finn Balor

Marcus Benjamin: Edge deserves this W if only because he too must experience the Demon. Giving the Demon a strong showing and making him look respectable in a loss goes a long way in bringing back the mojo. Although, doesn’t the Demon need more than mojo? Especially after that last showing?I just convinced myself. Pick: Finn Bálor

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Geno Mrosko: I don’t know. I really don’t know. If they really see something in Omos and want to try to take this somewhere, perhaps he wins here. But it’s also Lesnar and we’ve seen him booked to win matches he almost certainly should have lost. What does the future hold for him? I don’t know. Damn. I really don’t! Pick: Omos

Sean Rueter: Barring a Hurt Business reunion (which they seem to have stopped teasing), this is all about whatever “moment” they’ve crafted for The Beast Incarnate and the seven-footer from Lagos. Omos will get some licks in, though. Pick: Brock Lesnar

Kyle Decker: This is all about Brock giving Omos an F5. And Omos at his current status doesn’t deserve the rub of beating Lesnar in any universe. Pick: Brock Lesnar

Claire Elizabeth: Brock is gonna F-5 Omos into the tenth row. Pick: Brock Lesnar

Cain A. Knight: Omos hasn’t beaten anybody who matters in nearly a year, so the idea that he can hang with Brock is laughable. The only reason this match exists is to watch Lesnar toss around a giant man using a suplex and/or F5. This could very well be a squash match that ends after two moves. Pick: Brock Lesnar

Marcus Benjamin: Seriously? Pick: Brock Lesnar

Fatal 4-Way: Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. Shotzi & Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

Geno Mrosko: If previous plans held that Rousey & Baszler would be chasing the tag team titles, there’s little reason to think they’ll lose here. Pick: Rousey & Baszler

Sean Rueter: Because Ronda may not be where they want her to be for a push now (for a few reasons) and because “Tag title contenders” feels like the level WWE wants these two wrestlers to be on right now... Pick: Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan

Kyle Decker: Even if Ronda has a broken arm, they’ll find a way to get her the win. And as soon as she’s healed up, they win the tag titles. Pick: Rousey & Baszler

Claire Elizabeth: These teams are all jank. Even that one. Especially that one. But they’re probably gonna win, so... Pick: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler

Cain A. Knight: This match was specifically designed to give Ronda Rousey a win at WrestleMania. Pick: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler

Marcus Benjamin: I’m not sure if WWE wants to get back to some version of Ronda & Becky Lynch. I’m not even sure Ronda wants to get back some version of Ronda & Becky Lynch. But that feels like the most logical outcome. Pick: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler

That’s how we see the card playing out.

You?