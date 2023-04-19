The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Apr. 18) episode of WWE NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s show was watched by 565,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating among 18-49 year olds. Both numbers are up from last week, about 7%.

NXT moved up one spot on the cable originals chart, to 17th on the night.

Competition came from the NBA and NHL Playoffs, which will remain a factor for the next several weeks. Seven shows in the top ten were games or related coverage, with TNT’s late hoops contest between the Phoenix Suns & LA Clippers leading everything on television with 3.9 million viewers and a 1.51 in the demo. That only overlapped with NXT for a few minutes, but the New York/Cleveland game that aired opposite most of the show was second with 2.71 million and a .99, so... any gains WWE’s developmental show made are impressive.

We’ll see how next week’s loaded Spring Breakin’ special episode fairs against balls and pucks next Tuesday. In the meantime...

Here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

* Aired on SyFy

