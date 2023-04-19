Cavinder Twins set to start WWE training... among other projects

With millions of TikTok followers and millions more on Instagram, twins Haley & Hanna Cavinder are two of the highest profile signings WWE’s made for their NIL program.

In the year-plus since WWE became one of several companies to ink the Cavinders to a name, image & likeness deal, there haven’t been many indications the pair would ever do much for WWE other than promote the brand on their social media. But Hanna & Haley announced last week they’d be forgoing their fifth and final season of college basketball eligibility at the University of Miami to “start a new chapter in [their] lives.”

Could pursing a career as WWE Superstars be part of that chapter? They sounded enthusiatic about that possibility on The Today Show, with Haley saying:

“We love the WWE. Their fanbase, their sport, the fitness side of it. That fits to Hanna and I’s brain and aligns great with us. So yeah, we’re very excited about the future with them.”

Before we christen them “the next Bella Twins” like some have, they’ll have to learn the basics. And their agent Jeff Hoffman told The Street the Cavinders will soon start training at the Performance Center in Orlando. He seems to hint that they’ll have to quickly be positioned as stars in order to consider becoming regulars on NXT, Raw or SmackDown (and Hoffman and the twins must be dealing with different parts of the online wrestling fanbase than most of us do):

“The potential — what could be — I think they’d be excited if that type of opportunity presented itself for them to be main features in the WWE. WWE fans provide such positive comments, feedback, and energy to the twins.”

Hoffman does seem to understand that won’t happen right out of the gate, though:

“The WWE, they have a very specific training process — They don’t just fit people into storylines and say, ‘Here you go.’ The twins are D1 athletes, they’re extremely fit, healthy, exercise constantly, but there’s also a process through the training to make sure you understand not only movements but safety.”

Learning how to take bumps at the PC isn’t the only thing the Cavinders will be doing in this new chapter. It was announced today they’re signing with Jake Paul’s Betr platform as, among other things, the home of their Twin Talk podcast. They’ll also be regular on the younger Paul brother’s Betr show, BS w/ Jake Paul, and serve as “equity partners and creative directors” for the microbetting app.

Will they have time to pull some Twin Magic in the ring while making all that disruptive content for Logan’s little bro?

We shall see.