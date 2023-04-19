Let’s check in on what Cody Rhodes’ family thinks about his WWE booking

In the aftermath of his main event loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 and beatdown by Brock Lesnar on the Raw after, several of Cody Rhodes’ family and friends were in their feelings.

Pro wrestlers’ loved ones... they’re just like us!

And just like fans, Cody’s people have now had time to process the events of April 2 & 3, and see where WWE is taking his story after they made is so he was unable to finish it by winning the belt that eluded his father in SoFi Stadium.

At least one of them has come around on the booking. Speaking to Busted Open earlier this week, Dustin Rhodes espoused the same line of thinking Paul Heyman did:

“They are making him pay for it now, they are making him earn it and I like that, I do. I like that because once you put the title on him, where are you going?”

The former Goldust admitted to a little jealousy, but he’s happy for his half-brother and confident we’ll all eventually see the American Nightmare lift the title Dusty was never able to:

“He’s being shot to the moon right now and that’s great, that’s good for him. I hope he’s happy and finally gets that big one that dad never got. I’ve never won a world title. But there is a little jealousy on my part cause, ‘Man, why can’t I get that?’ You know what I mean? But it’s okay, it’s not like a bad jealousy thing. I’m extremely proud of him, I wish him the best, and he’s going to be world champion, I know it. I don’t know when but he’s going to be world champion.”

Meanwhile, Cody’s sister Tiel is pushing back against anyone who thinks her brother wanted to lose at the Showcase of the Immortals. And she speaks from experience:

The well, Cody wanted to lose convo is very funny to me. He never wants to lose. One time I beat him at Street Fighter and he didn’t speak to me for 3 days — Teil Rhodes (@TeilMargaret) April 17, 2023

So that’s where the sibs stand on things. Where are you on Cody’s WWE story as he heads toward a Backlash clash with the Beast Incarnate?