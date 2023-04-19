The 2.0 era of NXT may be over, but the 1980s and 90s style big character swings it brought to WWE’s developmental brand are still with us. Tony D’Angelo is still a mafia don, Kiana James an evil business woman, and Axiom a superhero (now fighting supervillain Scryptz).

Despite that, Nathan Frazer has remained just a young guy who’s good at wrestling. But after being complemented for displaying wisdom beyond his years after a loss recently...

... Frazer decided to share that wisdom with the masses on a new show-within-the show, “Hard Hitting Home Truths with Nathan Frazer”.

Much of this feels like it’s patterned after occasional WWE critic John Oliver’s Emmy-winning HBO show Last Week Tonight — specifically the graphics and “topic of the week” format. But it’s also got kind of a self-help bent, and it’ll be interesting to see if it’s more that and less LWT going forward.

While I’m far from sold on this as a main event gimmick, I will say that Frazer handles it very well. He’s committed to the bit, and his delivery of the material is natural & confident.

Let us know what you think of Frazer’s new schtick, Tony D’s impending Trunk Match, Axiom vs. Scrypts, All Business Brooks Jensen, or anything else covered in this playlist of highlights from last night’s episode:

Gallus retain the NXT Tag Titles in epic Triple Threat Match

Tension over the WWE Draft leads to a showdown for Dijak & Crews

Noam Dar impresses in NXT return

Bron Breakker SPEARS Odyssey Jones

Hudson says Chase will take on Breakker at Spring Breakin’

Roxanne Perez vs. Zoey Stark

Hartwell wants to defend her title against Perez and Stratton

Jacy Jayne costs Gigi Dolin a win over Cora Jade

Lyra Valkyria challenges Cora Jade to a match at Spring Breakin’

Axiom wants to end Scrypts’ reign of terror

Mr. Stone has an idea for Von Wagner

Dani Palmer is excited to make her NXT debut

Jensen & James challenge Briggs & Henley to Mixed Tag Team Match

Apollo Crews vs. Dijak

Ilja Dragunov thwarts Dijak’s post-match attack on Apollo Crews

Thorpe’s impressive win streak has caught the attention of Kemp

Wes Lee retains the North American Title against Charlie Dempsey

Jacy Jayne gets personal against Gigi Dolin

The Family and Pretty Deadly in a Trunk Match at Spring Breakin’

Carmelo Hayes and Grayson Waller come face-to-face on “The Grayson Waller Effect”

Noam Dar reminds the NXT Universe who he is (Digital Exclusive)

Dijak promises that he will break Ilja Dragunov (Digital Exclusive)

For complete results and the live blog for the April 18 episode of NXT click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.