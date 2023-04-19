Trish Stratus reveals she worked WrestleMania hurt

Trish Stratus’ heel run got off to a fantastic start this Monday (April 17) on Raw, but she revealed on Busted Open we might not have even gotten that far. Stratus said that she was dealing with a partially torn hamstring in the build up to her trios match with Becky Lynch & Lita against Damage CTRL.

It meant the WWE Hall of Famer didnt get to train for her first match since SummerSlam 2019 as much as she would have liked. Fortunately, experience took over and Stratus was able to deliver even with a bad hammy:

“I had a few obstacles, I had a partially torn hamstring, by the way, nobody knew about that, but it was just like, ‘WrestleMania, let’s just go!’ “I did not train as much. I’m usually in there, like, the minute I find out there’s a match, I’m in there like every day, I’m putting my kids to bed and I’m in the ring until midnight, this is what I do. And this time I had this injury so I was a little unsure going in but, man, there’s something about feeling at home. Apparently, it’s like riding a bike, as you guys know, when you get back in there your body’s like, ‘I got this, just do your thing’ and it just flows.”

Not bad for a 47 year old mother of two, huh?

Speaking of bad, here’s another reminder that heel Trish rules:

"I'll tell you David that I don't care".



Fully embracing her new attitude, @trishstratuscom gives the business to a possibly rude @davidlagreca1 alongside @THETOMMYDREAMER & @MickieJames #bustedopen pic.twitter.com/hZFfnxdLtu — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) April 19, 2023

Stay healthy, queen. We need this run.