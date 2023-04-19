Big E shares he’s had the one-year scan on his broken neck

It’s been more than 13 months since Big E’s neck was broken on an episode of WWE SmackDown.

E’s been sharing updates pretty regularly ever since. For the a while now, they’v all be pretty much the same — he’s doing and feeling great in day-to-day life, but any decision on a possible return to the ring will depend on the rate at which (or whether) his fractured C1 vertebrae ossifies, or forms new bone material.

Last summer, it was not. But E said he would have scans done roughly a year after the injury occurred to see if it was progressing.

During an appearance on the Battleground Podcast this week, E revealed that he had that scan done earlier this month. He’s still waiting to meet with his doctors though, so other than the usual positivity we’re used to from Large Epsilon, there’s no news yet about his wrestling future.

“It’s just a complicated fracture. I broke my C1 in two places — a Jefferson fracture, is what it’s called. It just takes a little bit more time to heal. We just did the one year scans after WrestleMania, it was a little later because of WrestleMania. So we have to sit down with the doctors at some point and figure out what the next step is. “From my perspective, I feel great, I have no function issues, no pain issues, I’ve been in the gym since two weeks after I broke my neck — just feeling great. And I’m really grateful for all that. Obviously, your neck has to be in a certain condition to deal with the rigors of being in the ring on a nightly basis.”

Not quite the neck update wrestling fans were hoping for, but don’t you dare be sour. As E has talked about himself, the important thing is that despite this and the other injuries he’s sustained in a life of playing football and wrestling, he’s living his life without impairment.

That life continues to involve working with WWE’s NIL program. And he just picked up a new gig, so if you miss Big E’s New Day intros, you might want to check when the schedule for the Michigan Panthers of the spring football league that isn’t Dwayne Johnson’s XFL...

We’re T H R I L L E D to announce @WWEBigE as our emcee at @fordfield for the 2023 season ‼️ pic.twitter.com/TKgQR8aH5X — Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) April 18, 2023

Awww Detroit... you’re about to feel the power. The rest of us will stay tuned for E’s next update, and remain grateful he’s doing well no matter what news it brings.