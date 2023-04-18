NXT fills out the card for Spring Breakin’ 2023

With just one week left until the “Spring Breakin’” special episode of NXT television, there were matches to be booked to fill out the card. So, of course, the promotion got to doing just that on this week’s episode.

Here’s what we got:

Indi Hartwell decided to give Roxanne Perez a shot at the women’s championship she never lost because she felt indebted to her. Tiffany Stratton was none too pleased with this and hit the scene to make her displeasure clear. Hartwell responded by vowing to beat both of them to prove herself as champion, and a triple threat was booked.

Bron Breakker turned heel on Carmelo Hayes, and then willingly gave up a spot in a Fatal 4-Way to become the next top contender to Duke Hudson of Chase U. Hudson lost that match, and came back nice and pissed off about Breakker ripping the Chase U flag and making a joke of the University. So Andre Chase will step in himself to defend its honor while Breakker vows to end the entire clown show.

Cora Jade had just defeated Gigi Dolin, thanks to an assist from Dolin’s mutual enemy, Jacy Jayne, when she was called out for a match by Lyra Valkyria.

The turmoil between Brooks Jensen & Kiana James and Josh Briggs & Fallon Henley continued, with Briggs attempting to make good with his longtime tag team partner and Jensen resisting in favor of staying with his girlfriend. Later in the show, Jensen & James challenged Brooks & Henley to a mixed tag match.

The Family kidnapped and falsely imprisoned Pretty Deadly, leading to a vicious counterattack. Upset over this, Tony D’Angelo & Stacks went to dinner and plotted and planned the best way to respond. They came up with the first ever “Trunk match.” Presumably, you win the match by stuffing your opponent into the trunk of a car.

Those matches join the already booked Carmelo Hayes vs. Grayson Waller NXT championship match.

Like the card?