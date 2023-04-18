Raw’s April 17 numbers only dropped slightly from the week prior, but because of the competition the show fell in the rankings.

The show averaged 1,815,000 viewers per hour, and a .58 rating with 18-49 year olds. The overall audience number is just 3K smaller than April 10, and the rating down less than 2%. But instead of winning the night on all of television like Raw did the Monday before, this week it was fourth.

All three of the shows ahead of Raw in the demo were part of TNT’s NBA Playoffs coverage. The Kings/Warriors game that started a little after 10pm ET won the night with 4.32 million viewers and 1.54 rating in 18-49, and may have aggravated WWE’s existing third hour problem...

Hour One: 1.95 million / .61

Hour Two: 1.92 million / .60

Hour Three: 1.58 million / .52

Next week brings us the return of Bad Bunny, and the following Monday is both the Backlash go home and the WWE Draft. Those should help as the basketball (and hockey, which had two games in the cable top ten last night) playoffs continue.

If only they could figure out that 10pm hour...

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily