Liv Morgan having a normal one after Raw

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez sat ringside for Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green’s match on Monday Night Raw this week, getting a chance to scout their tag team title challengers in just a few days on Friday Night SmackDown. Naturally, after Deville & Green emerged victorious, they confronted the champs.

Green decided to throw water in Morgan’s face, which led to her trying to chase Chelsea down as Rodriguez held her back. Later, they were interviewed for “Raw Talk” and there wasn’t much to it outside of this utter hilarity:

You can see why WWE has booked her to win so much over the past year or so.

Today, she took to Twitter to keep it going, because she’s actually pretty damn funny:

No one throws water on me but me — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) April 18, 2023

I don’t know that I’m becoming a Liv Morgan fan again outright but I’m absolutely looking forward to seeing what happens in the title match on SmackDown this week.