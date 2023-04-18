Bad Bunny returns on April 24 Raw, ‘with Judgement on his mind’

Bad Bunny will be the host of WWE’s next premium live event, May 6’s Backlash. Triple H would neither confirm nor deny, but it’s widely assumed he’ll wrestle for the first time since the 2022 Royal Rumble on that show in his native Puerto Rico.

That wasn’t the last time the chart-topping musician and all-around mogul got physical in WWE, though. When last we saw Bunny, The Judgement Day’s Damian Priest was putting him through the announce desk on the Raw after WrestleMania — payback for BB assisting Rey Mysterio against Dominik Mysterio the night before at SoFi Stadium.

It’s that attack he’ll be following up on when he comes back next Monday (April 24) on the second to last Raw before Backlash...

It was reported that Bad Bunny would be welcomed into Rey’s new LWO on the Raw after ‘Mania until... plans changed. But that was rumored to still be a possibility, and after last night’s episode closed with faction warfare it would make sense for Bunny to officially ally himself with the Hall of Famer, Santos Escobar & company.

Then we’ll see what the match is for Backlash.

Ready?