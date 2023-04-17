WWE spent a week promoting this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw with the promise of Brock Lesnar responding to the challenge laid out by Cody Rhodes for a match at Backlash on May 6, 2023, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. That’s not really how it played out, though.

Instead, Rhodes hit the ring first and tried to call Lesnar down to the ring personally. He was greeted by Adam Pearce, who revealed Rhodes was not a medically cleared to be in the ring on this particular night and please just go to the back. Naturally, because this is how things tend to go with WWE babyfaces, Rhodes played the antihero, refusing to back down to authority and demanding Brock’s presence.

By the time he got it, Pearce was already offering him a deal — just back off, don’t make a fuss, and he’ll get his match with Lesnar at the Premium Live Event like he wanted.

He did not back off:

Despite not doing as he was asked, it was made clear that Lesnar vs. Rhodes is indeed going to happen early next month in San Juan.

Here’s the updated Backlash card: