Six-man tag team match official for Backlash

On Friday Night SmackDown this past week, WWE set up The Usos challenging Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn for the Undisputed tag team championship on the upcoming April 28 episode of SmackDown. This will be their rematch from WrestleMania 39 and add to what will already be a highly anticipated episode, considering the WWE Draft returns that very same evening.

No matter what happens in that match, we now know they’ll meet again just over one week later in a six-man tag team match:

Indeed, WWE has announced Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, & Jey Uso will take on Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, & Matt Riddle at the Backlash Premium Live Event on Sat., May 6, 2023, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Sikoa, of course, is The Bloodline’s muscle, while Riddle just recently made his return to television and inserted himself into this issue because it was Solo who sent him packing late last year.

As of this writing, this is the only match official for the show but Bad Bunny & Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest and Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes are expected to be made official soon.