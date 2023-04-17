SmackDown posted some extremely nice television numbers on either side of WrestleMania 39, but on April 14 the show returned to pretty much the exact numbers it was doing in mid-March.

Those numbers are still nice. In fact, the .58 rating among 18-49 year olds gave FOX the top rated program in the demo on broadcast television. The 2,265,000 viewers wasn’t shabby either, despite being 200K less than the week before.

What happened? In addition to less Showcase of the Immortals/company sale/Vince McMahon return/Triple H announcement buzz, the blue brand went head-to-head with the final NBA Playoff Play-In games last Friday. The Oklahoma City/Minnesota contest that aired on ESPN for SmackDown’s final quarter hour and after it went off the air won the night with a .95 in 18-49, and an overall audience of 2.5 million. The Chicago/Miami contest that aired for most of the time WWE was on the air came in second for TNT with a .76 in the demo, and 2.26 million viewers.

Playoffs — both NBA and NHL — will be part of the TV landscape for the next couple months, but we’ll see how title matches and the Draft help SmackDown counter. Until then, here’s a rundown of the past year’s worth of SmackDown’s numbers:

* Aired on FS1

