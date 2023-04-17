Whether or not he walked out, Seth Rollins walks back into Raw tonight

When last we saw Seth Rollins on WWE television, he was conducting the Raw after WrestleMania crowd’s rendition of his entrance theme. That was all he did on the April 3 episode, which was odd.

It was made odder by the fan-shot footage of Rollins having an animated discussion with a production person during the commercial break after that sing-a-long. That footage led ex-WWE writer-turned-wrestling pundit Freddie Prinze, Jr. to swearing the footage showed an angry Seth moments before he walked out on the taping. That led to a rumor insisting the four-time WWE World champ wasn’t looking to leave the company he’s been with since 2010.

We rehash all that because last night WWE announced Rollins will be facing The Miz on Raw tonight (April 17). And he seems to be excited about it!

The GIF could also be interpreted as a smart-ass reaction to either not being booked for anything other than group karaoke the last two weeks, or to Prinze’s accusation. Maybe it’s just something he’s incorporating into his Crossfit routine?

Whatever it is, Rollins remains in the fold. With Bayley having worked last Monday, we can now focus our speculative energies on Drew McIntyre.

Join us in our live blog tonight for Brock Lesnar’s response to Cody Rhodes’ Backlash challenge, Trish Stratus’ explanation for turning on Becky Lynch, Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley, and Rollins taking on The A-Lister.

We can all scream “BURN IT DOWN” together.