WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (April 17, 2023) from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event scheduled for early next month in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Advertised for tonight: Brock Lesnar returns to television to answer Cody Rhodes’ challenge for a match at Backlash, Trish Stratus explains why she turned on Becky Lynch after losing the tag team titles last week, Bobby Lashley takes on United States Champion Austin Theory in a non-title match, and a whole lot more!

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR APRIL 17