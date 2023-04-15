Carmelo Hayes’ dream WrestleMania match sure sounds good to us

Carmelo Hayes did a Q&A for UpNXT on Snapchat this week and in the course of as much was asked about his dream opponent for WrestleMania. We are absolutely ready to see this come to fruition:

Carmelo Hayes vs. Seth Rollins at #WrestleMania? @Carmelo_WWE thinks it’s just a matter of time before he links up with @WWERollins.



“I’ve been on record saying this a bunch of times so I’m just going to stay consistent with it: Seth Rollins. “I feel like he’s somebody that I would have good chemistry with in the ring. On top of that, I see our careers as very much being parallel in the sense of he was the first NXT champion and I’m the current NXT champion. I think that would be a good story to tell down the road.”

Hayes is that guy in NXT right now but there was a time that Rollins was that guy many years ago. Actually, as wild as it is to think, considering he’s still just 36-years-old, but that was over a decade ago.

Even without any kind of story like that, though, we’re talking about two guys who can absolutely go in the ring. Put them on the biggest stage and let them work and we’ll certainly end up with a match we’d be talking about for years to come.

Let’s hope it happens sooner rather than later.