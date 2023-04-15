Drew McIntyre goes dark on Twitter while missing second straight SmackDown

When last we saw Drew McIntyre on WWE programming, he was hugging Sheamus after neither Banger Bro was able to end Gunther’s Intercontinental title reign in a Triple Threat on WrestleMania 39’s second night.

That was right around the same time reports hit that McIntyre was in the final year of his contract. The two sides were said to be far apart on a new deal, but at least one source said the company was optimistic about re-signing the two-time WWE champion.

McIntyre then missed the fallout edition of SmackDown on April 7, with word being he was out due to a health issue. Since it was said there was no timetable for his return, we didn’t think much of Drew’s absence from the April 14 episode of the blue brand. But then folks noticed that at some point on Friday night, McIntyre scrubbed references to WWE from his Twitter bio, and removed his header & profile images:

His Instagram account still has a profile pic. Its only mention of WWE up top is a link to his merchandise page, but I’m honestly not sure if it ever included anything else. He hasn’t posted on either of those social media sites since WrestleMania, but his Facebook page remains active — including with a post from last Thursday about the SummerSlam ticket pre-sale.

It would appear McIntyre is leaning into speculation about his future, possibly for an angle... but who knows? Could this be a subtle signal to WWE he’s ready to move on?

A PWInsider update on McIntyre reminds us the star & the company “are far off on a new potential deal”. The site also points out another reason Drew’s absence last night was odd, as he “actually did a lot of interviews this past week to promote the Smackdown taping locally in Nebraska, so one would think that would mean he was scheduled, at that point, to take part in the taping.”

Stay tuned.