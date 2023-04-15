Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included Cody Rhodes issuing a challenge to Brock Lesnar, Xavier Woods getting under GUNTHER’s skin, and travel problems causing several wrestlers to miss Raw, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Mia Yim

Mia Yim and the rest of The OC really need AJ Styles to return before they’ll ever have hope of being pushed. WWE sent out that reminder this week (Apr. 10) on Raw when Yim did the job in a triple threat match to determine the next top contender for Bianca Belair.

Stock Down #2: Lita

Becky Lynch and Lita lost the WWE women’s tag team titles this week in a match where Lita didn’t even compete because she was attacked in a backstage angle beforehand.

It’s pretty clear from watching Lita’s ring work during her current run that WWE should limit what they ask her to do in the ring; removing her from a title match is certainly one way to do that. While it’s possible that Lita will return later for a physical angle with Trish Stratus (or whoever took her out), it does seem like WWE won’t be asking her to wrestle again for a while after her victory with Becky and Trish at WrestleMania 39.

Stock Down #1: Madcap Moss

Prior to Madcap’s match last night (Apr. 14) on SmackDown against Shinsuke Nakamura, Emma stressed to him the importance of the fight. Among other things, it was a chance for Moss to show that he should be a top pick in the upcoming WWE Draft.

So, how did Madcap respond to that kind of motivational talk? He fell flat on his face and quickly lost a lopsided match where he looked like he didn’t belong in the same ring with his opponent.

We’ve seen with Baron Corbin that sometimes when WWE books a wrestler to be humiliated like this, there isn’t a master plan for a story or character change that will lead to better days. Sometimes the wrestler is just a loser who is in way over his head. That’s what Madcap Moss looked like when this match was over, especially when he tried to attack Shinsuke after the match and still got his ass handed to him in front of Emma.

Now let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Otis

Otis is a hot commodity these days, with both Chad Gable and Maximum Male Models desperately trying to win him over. The Models’ pursuit of Otis has allowed him to bring back some of the comedy aspects of his ring work that originally helped him get over in a big way more than three years ago. It worked like a charm once again on this week’s Raw, where Otis, Chad Gable, and The Usos stole the show in a match that probably wouldn’t have even been booked if not for travel problems plaguing the roster.

Stock Up #2: Shinsuke Nakamura

Nakamura returned to WWE this week in impressive fashion, easily beating Madcap Moss before moving on to a program with Karrion Kross. The part-time WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns needs new babyfaces to beat over the next year, so there’s at least a chance that a big push up the card is coming Nakamura’s way this summer, depending on how much control Triple H will retain over WWE’s creative direction.

Stock Up #1: Solo Sikoa

Sikoa hasn’t been slowed down despite taking his first pin fall on the main roster right before WrestleMania 39. He wrestled in the main event of both Raw and SmackDown this week, picking up wins over Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle, respectively. In addition to that, Solo just about made Paul Heyman shit his pants when he put his hand on Paul and spoke (which Solo, rarely ever does, as the silent enforcer of The Bloodline), reassuring the Tribal Chief that he will get the job done.

The bottom line is that Solo Sikoa remains a killer, and it will be interesting to see how he puts those deadly skills to use if there is any dissension between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this week?