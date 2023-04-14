Three title matches booked for the next two weeks of SmackDown

Never let it be said that Triple H doesn’t give you plenty of title matches on television each week.

Indeed, WWE booked three title matches spanning the next two weeks during this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. They are:

Xavier Woods defeated LA Knight in a singles match this week before annoying GUNTHER just enough to get himself a shot at the Intercontinental championship. That match will happen next week.

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez were having a celebration when The Complaint Department, Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green, interrupted to do some complaining. So the champs decided they would give them a shot at the women’s tag team titles. That match also happens next week.

The Usos were always going to get a rematch for the Undisputed tag team championship against Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn and sure enough it was revealed that rematch will happen in two weeks on the first night of this year’s WWE Draft.

It doesn’t seem all that likely any of those titles will change hands before the Draft shakes things up but, hey, anything is possible in WWE, right?