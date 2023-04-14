This year’s WWE Draft gets a date

Triple H made a special appearance on Friday Night SmackDown last week to make a big announcement: the WWE Draft would be returning in “a few weeks.” He didn’t give an official date at the time but it turns out “a few weeks” from the time he said that was exactly right.

Indeed, as announced on SmackDown this week, this year’s WWE Draft will get started on the April 28 episode of SmackDown and finish up on the May 1 episode of Monday Night Raw.

This is notable, considering that’s just one week before the Backlash Premium Live Event scheduled for May 6 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

One of Triple H’s main points of hype was to say everyone is eligible and “when it is all said and done, this year’s Draft will change the game.” There’s no telling what that means but we won’t have to wait much longer to find out.