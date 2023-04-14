Possible SPOILER on Shinsuke Nakamura’s return feud

Shinsuke Nakamura returns to WWE tonight (April 14) on SmackDown.

He hasn’t wrestled on television for the company since losing a first round World Cup tournament match to Santos Escobar last November. In the interim, Nakamura’s worked some house show dates, and got to take part in The Great Muta/Keiji Muto’s retirement tour on Pro Wrestling NOAH’s New Year’s Day event in Tokyo.

None of that gives us much of an idea of what the 2018 Royal Rumble winner will be doing as he gets back to work tonight, though. Escobar’s a face now, and busy leading a new LWO in aid of Rey Mysterio’s war with The Judgement Day. So what’ll be?

According to Fightful Select, Nakamura will be starting a someone else who hasn’t been doing much lately — Karrion Kross.

Kross has spent the past couple month filling out multi-man #1 contender matches. His last action came on the blue brand’s pre-WrestleMania 39 episode when he took part in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Now, he and Scarlett will apparently set their sights on the one-time King of Strong Style. Fightful says WWE had a “Nakamura tarot card” produced for use in the feud. The site says the Kross/Nak program will start tonight, so join us in our live blog and we can watch it unfold together!