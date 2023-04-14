WWE whetted a lot of meat-lovers’ appetites when they teased Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther at this year’s Royal Rumble.

A potential match between the Beast Incarnate and Der Ring General has been grist for the rumor mill ever since, including this week when we heard the hoss fight of our dreams has been “floated” in creative meetings for “sometime this summer”.

The biggest show of the summer is SummerSlam, this year taking place at the 65,000 seat Ford Field in Detroit. If WWE is going to give us what we want “sometime this summer”, that would be a logical place to do it... right?

Not according to what Dave Meltzer’s sources are telling him, as he wrote in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

“Right now there are no plans for Lesnar vs. Gunther at SummerSlam or Lesnar vs. Gunther any time soon. “Of course that can change because it is a viable match But if Lesnar is scheduled on SummerSlam there is already a direction that isn’t Gunther.”

This is in line with a rumor from last month that said WWE wants to build the current Intercontinental champion up for a year before pitting him against Brock. It’s a little disappointing, but you can see the logic. WWE wants to take their time with what should be a huge passing of the torch moment.

Even Gunther has referred to the ten-time WWE World champion as his “end boss”. It seems he may have several levels to clear before he attempts to finish the Beast.