WWE SmackDown results, live blog (April 14, 2023): Nakamura returns

By Claire Elizabeth
WWE.com

WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (April 14, 2023) with a live show emanating from Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Backlash event scheduled for early next month in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Advertised for tonight: Shinsuke Nakamura returns to SmackDown for the first time in 2023.

Tonight’s show also features Xavier Woods vs. LA Knight, the “Original Bro” Matt Riddle is coming after The Bloodline, escalating tension between Paul Heyman and Jey Uso, what’s next for Rhea Ripley as the new SmackDown women’s champion, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Links to illegal streams are prohibited. Pics and GIFs are allowed.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR APRIL 14

