WWE SummerSlam 2023 tickets on pre-sale today only

WWE’s SummerSlam 2023 event is scheduled for Aug. 5 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. This is always one of WWE’s biggest events of the year, and tickets go on sale to the general public tomorrow (Apr. 14) at 10 am ET.

However, you can try to get in on the action early by taking part in today’s pre-sale, which runs through 11:59 pm ET. A couple of the pre-sale codes that you can use to access tickets include “WWEVIP” and “TWEETS”:

WWE’s newest promotional material for the event features Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Rey Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley. We don’t have any concrete matches booked for the card this far in advance, though there are rumors that Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus is planned for the show.

Do you plan to attend WWE’s biggest party of the summer? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.