We’ll always think fondly of the building WWE’s used for its Stamford, Connecticut headquarters over the past 30-plus years.

It have a cool sounding nickname — Titan Towers, a reference to when Titan Sports was the then-WWF’s parent company — and was the site of numerous wrestling angles, the pandemic year’s Money in the Bank ladder matches, and one very memorable Super Bowl commercial.

But we’ve also known for four years that WWE was moving out of the building, and setting up shop in a new facility across town. Recently, thanks to WWE Corporate Trainer Michael A. Monteforte, we got a look at the new digs. It’s no Titan Towers, but it is an impressive looking HQ...

CT Insider had some additional pictures of the new digs you can see here.

Their article also includes confirmation from a spokesperson from Connecticut’s Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) that Endeavor’s pending acquisition of WWE hasn’t changed the company’s plans to occupy the new space. Other reports have indicated employees will start moving in soon, with plans to complete that process by early 2024.