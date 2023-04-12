The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Apr. 11) episode of WWE NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s show was watched by 528,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating among 18-49 year olds. The overall audience number is down approximately 5% from the previous Tuesday, while the demo number is unchanged.

NXT did finish higher on the cable originals chart this week, where it ranked 18th. That’s way up from April 4, when it finished 42nd.

Competition came from TNT’s coverage of play-in games for the NBA Playoffs, where LeBron James & the Los Angeles Lakers overtime victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves won the night on all of television with a 1.37 rating in 18-49. That game aired after NXT, but WWE went head-to-head with the Atlanta Hawks win over the Miami Heat that scored a .89 to finish second.

That makes the flat demo number pretty impressive, but doesn’t change the fact this was the smallest audience NXT’s ever had on USA (it did have more viewers than the two Feb. 2022 episodes bumped to SyFy by Winter Olympics coverage, however).

Tough competition the past two weeks, but still some disappointing numbers coming out of Stand & Deliver. It doesn’t get any easier, with NBA and/or NHL Playoff games likely airing opposite NXT for the next several weeks. We’ll see how they fare with title matches next week, and a themed show the Tuesday after that.

Here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

* Aired on SyFy

If you missed any of this week’s NXT, we’ve got you covered with our live blog, review & video highlights.