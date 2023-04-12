WWE’s not messing around with any “shades of gray” when it comes to Bron Breakker’s heel character. One week after he turned by taking out new NXT champion Carmelo Hayes while Melo was putting Breakker & his title run over, Bron crashed Chase U’s MVP trophy presentation on the April 11 episode.

Breakker explained he was no longer chasing the belt because the championship was “a curse” on his career, and that he realized he doesn’t need the approval of the “scumbags” in the audience at the Performance Center. He completed the villainous hat trick by spearing fan favorite Andre Chase and ripping the U flag in half.

Props to Shawn Michaels & team for also using this segment to further the story of Duke Hudson & Chase U, with Hudson running off with the MVP trophy he was awarded for ensuring the U beat Schism at Stand & Deliver rather than avenge his “mentor”.

Let us know what you think of Breakker’s new act, the ongoing Chase U drama, or anything else covered in this playlist of highlights from last night’s episode:

Dragon Lee, Grayson Waller, & JD McDonagh all want a piece of Carmelo Hayes

Jensen accidentally costs Henley & James in Women’s Tag Team Title Match

Eddy Thorpe impresses against Javier Bernal

Tiffany Stratton conquers Sol Ruca in singles action

Noam Dar has brought his talents to NXT

Cora Jade and Lyra Valkyria come to blows after scathing words

Gigi Dolin reflects on her difficult journey to NXT

NXT Anonymous catches The Family abducting Kit Wilson

Ilja Dragunov vs. Von Wagner

Gallus and Schism come face-to-face backstage

Dijak appears and challenges Ilja Dragunov

Perez and Stark have a heated conversation as The Family watches

Joe Coffey dispatches Tank Ledger

Chaos erupts between Gallus, The Creeds, and The Dyad

Pretty Deadly get payback against The Family

Grayson Waller becomes the No. 1 Contender to NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes

The unholy union of Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre usher in a new era (Digital Exclusive)

Grayson Waller is ready to shock the world and win NXT Title (Digital Exclusive)

