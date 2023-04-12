Gable Steveson could be closer to an Olympic return than his WWE debut

WWE made a big deal out of signing NCAA champion & Olympic gold medal-winning amateur wrestler Gable Steveson in 2021. The Minnesotan seemed to be on a fast-track for a main roster debut, even being drafted to Raw before ever working a match. He appeared on both nights of WrestleMania 38, but then... not much outside a handful of non-wrestling guest appearances on television.

After there hadn’t been much of sign of him by last fall, rumors started to swirl about why. Those were followed by official word Steveson had undergone a procedure to correct a congenital heart defect, and was now training full-time at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

There’s been persistent talk Steveson was having second thoughts about retiring from the amateur ranks, however. Yesterday (April 10), USA Wrestling announced Steveson is returning to international competiton by registering for this month’s U.S. Open. Their statement notes “the tournament acts as the first step in qualifying for the U.S. Olympic Trials next summer.”

So wish Gable luck in his quest to become a two-time Olympic gold medalist, and we’ll keep you posted on his WWE prospects.