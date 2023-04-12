Not-released team getting an NXT Tag title shot

There’s no reason to doubt reports The Dyad’s Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid (fka Grizzled Young Veterans Zack Gibson & James Drake ) asked to be released from their WWE contracts after Stand & Deliver. But it’s clear at this point the inaugural NXT UK Tag Team champions are still with the company.

Our latest evidence came on the April 11 episode of NXT, where Fowler, Reid & their Schism-mates challenged the brand’s current Tag champs Gallus after the Scottish trio crashed poor Tank Ledger’s debut photoshoot.

A brawl that also involved The Creeds broke out after Gallus’ Joe Coffey beat Ledger, and a Triple Threat was booked...

NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT



A Triple Threat Match for the NXT Tag Team Championship! pic.twitter.com/bIFg0dd70V — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 12, 2023

That’s one of two title matches set for April 18, which will serve as the “go home” for the following week’s Spring Breakin’ special edition. North American champ Wes Lee has an open door policy for challengers, and Charlie Dempsey is stepping through to prove his mat-based style is superior to Lee’s high-flying one.

Roxanne Perez and Zoey Starks also set-up a match for next Tuesday, as the former Women’s champ anxiety remains a storyline.

Glad Fowler & Reid are sticking around? Interested in this line-up for April 18?