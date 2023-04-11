Carmelo Hayes’ first NXT title defense is official

Bron Breakker made clear he’s not done with Carmelo Hayes just yet when he turned heel and took the new NXT champion out to close last week’s episode of NXT TV. Despite this, a Fatal 4-Way match to determine the first official challenger for Hayes was booked for this week’s episode.

Dragon Lee and JD McDonagh were announced for the match in the days leading up to NXT TV this week. Hayes himself kicked off the show to demand Breakker be added to the match as well. He was confronted by both Lee and McDonagh before Grayson Waller showed up to announce he, too, would be in the match.

Later in the show, Breakker himself interrupted Chase U’s ceremony to say Duke Hudson could take his spot. So he did.

The match itself was, unsurprisingly, a ton of fun. Lee and McDonagh worked their asses off and both looked incredible, and Hudson even had a few strong moments too, but it was Waller who snuck his way in late to steal a pin from Lee to become the next top contender.

WHAT AN ENDING @GraysonWWE steals the victory from @dragonlee95 and is the No. 1 Contender for the NXT Championship!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/XI2f4ZBaOR — WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2023

NXT “Spring Breakin’” takes place on April 25 as a special episode of NXT TV. So far, Hayes vs. Waller is the only match officially announced for it.

Get complete NXT TV results and coverage of this week’s episode right here.