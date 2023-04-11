Rey Mysterio is talking about doing a mask vs. hair match against Dominik

Rey Mysterio was a guest on the most recent episode of Logan Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast, and talk inevitably turned to his son, Dominik. They all agreed he’s a huge dick as a heel, but he’s great at it. It’s another thing Rey mentioned at another point in the show that caught my attention, though.

He may have just been riffing on a podcast, but he sure seemed serious when he threw this out there:

“Maybe I put my mask on the line against his hair, which is some lucha culture, and if I lose I take my mask off and if he loses he shaves his hair off. That might be interesting. He talks a lot of crap so why not? Back it up.”

When asked if it’s actually happening, he said no but...

“But I will pitch it out. I’ll challenge him, straight up.”

The Mysterio family drama has been one of the better storylines on WWE television throughout all of 2023, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down. Right now, they’re setting up for Rey to team with Bad Bunny in a tag match against Dominik & Damian Priest at Backlash but there’s no reason to think this can’t or won’t stretch out much farther than that.

Mask vs. Hair at SummerSlam, perhaps?

Like Rey himself said, that might be interesting.

The full podcast: